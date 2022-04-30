Antifa Attacks a GOP Rally in Portland in Front of the Police Station

M Dowling
Just in case you think Antifa has gone anywhere – they haven’t. Violent, repugnant Antifa communist punks shut down a rally for a GOP gubernatorial candidate for Oregon in downtown Portland yesterday.

There aren’t that many of these revolutionaries and if police were allowed to do their job, they would make short work of them. However, Portland is lawless, and their city council is nuts.

The Oregon primary is May 17th, and Stan Pulliam, a mayor of suburban Sandy, Oregon, held a rally in downtown Portland. They were positioned across the street from the police station. It didn’t matter. They were chased out by Antifa.

America has the dumbest, most incompetent leaders in some of these positions and in Congress.

Watch the clips:

JoAnn Hardesty, City Commissioner, Portland, Oregon
Portland City Commissioner Joann Hardesty was her usual pro-criminal self. She stuck up for Antifa.


