Antifa Attacks a GOP Rally in Portland in Front of the Police Station

Just in case you think Antifa has gone anywhere – they haven’t. Violent, repugnant Antifa communist punks shut down a rally for a GOP gubernatorial candidate for Oregon in downtown Portland yesterday.

There aren’t that many of these revolutionaries and if police were allowed to do their job, they would make short work of them. However, Portland is lawless, and their city council is nuts.

The Oregon primary is May 17th, and Stan Pulliam, a mayor of suburban Sandy, Oregon, held a rally in downtown Portland. They were positioned across the street from the police station. It didn’t matter. They were chased out by Antifa.

America has the dumbest, most incompetent leaders in some of these positions and in Congress.

Watch the clips:

Yesterday, #Antifa attacked participants of the People’s Convoy driving on the freeway through Portland by throwing projectiles & paint on the vehicles below. John Hacker, an #Antifa member who was indicted for attacking me, was part of the Antifa group. pic.twitter.com/dIjbN3VWq7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 30, 2022

#Antifa violently shut down a lawful political rally in downtown Portland attended by families and their children. https://t.co/pIEEXixENe — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 30, 2022

Portland City Commissioner Joann Hardesty was her usual pro-criminal self. She stuck up for Antifa.

Portland city council member Jo Ann Hardesty, a conspiracy theorist & race hustler, has released a statement defending #Antifa throwing projectiles onto vehicles driving on the freeway: https://t.co/3PZT8Y6RIx — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 30, 2022

