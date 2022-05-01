Biden’s Info Czar Is a Vulgar, Trampy Sort

Clown world’s Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz is very vulgar and unprofessional. The White House must have appointed her to mock us. Nothing else makes sense. They obviously want to see what they can get away with, and, apparently, it’s anything and everything.

Where do they get these people? They seem to look for the most debased human beings to put into office.

Where are the Republicans and Democrats to demand the Board and Jankowicz disappear?


