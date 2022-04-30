Catherine Englebrecht: If True, Alarming Corruption in Georgia

Catherine Englebrecht of True the Vote appeared on The War Room with Steve Bannon to describe the evidence of election fraud that took place in 2020 through the use of ballot harvesting and ballot mules.

The evidence will be presented in an upcoming Dinesh D’Souza documentary, “2000 Mules”. Ballot harvesting appears to have taken place in several counties including Fulton county, Georgia.

“At what point do we say no more?…Fraud has been allowed to be institutionalized,” Mrs. Englebrecht said. She said there was “an absolute perversion of process.”

She talked about the GBI torching the data to the press and her team being silenced.

She describes alleged threats to delegitimize their evidence. At one point, she submitted the evidence to Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State. It took six months before the office issued subpoenas but she believes it was only an attempt to destroy the evidence.

Bannon also noted as an aside that they now have a grand jury against Donald Trump in Georgia.

Watch:

