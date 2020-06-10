Antifa, Black Lives Matter Take Over Seattle City Hall

As we reported yesterday, Antifa has taken over six blocks in Seattle Capitol Hill, calling it a cop free zone, and an ‘autonomous zone.’ Watch the Antifa clip below. It has been banned by YouTube.

Their comrades, Black Lives Matter have joined forces with Antifa and together, they broke into Seattle City Hall. They demand the defunding of the police and the firing of Mayor Jenny Durkan, a weak mayor who let them overrun the city.

Antifa and BLM break into Seattle City Hall and demand police be defunded and mayor fired… These criminals must be stopped.. pic.twitter.com/uaunZ4Lb90 — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) June 10, 2020

BLM IS ONE WITH ANTIFA

Don’t be fooled. Black Lives Matter, BLM, which is now being held up as a mainstream anti-racism organization, is in league with Antifa and foreign governments. It’s an international communist organization.

Armed Antifa and BLM activists have burned down and looted businesses, captured a police precinct, and have barricaded the entire area, labeling it “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone”. Still think this is just an organic protest?#SeattleAutonomousZone pic.twitter.com/xvRWriWiUI — Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) June 10, 2020

They’re emboldened by the weakness of the Democrats:

EXTREME FAR-LEFT KSHAMA SAWANT LETS RIOTERS IN

Extreme far-left councilwoman Sawant wanted the Trump inauguration in January shut down. She’s one of many calling for a shut down.

Socialist Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant warned in 2016 that the protests against President-elect Donald Trump are just beginning.

Sawant is an Occupier and a socialist, who ran on the hate the rich corporations ticket. She also ran on a $15 an hour minimum wage demand.

In only two weeks on the job, she conceived of ways to turn Seattle into an Occupier camp and a Capitalist hunting ground.

As left-wing and weak as Mayor Jenny is, she is not left-wing enough for these violent and dangerous domestic terrorists.

She has a key to City Hall and keeps allowing the rioters into the hall:

Councilmember Sawant has a key to City Hall, allowing protesters to enter and chant for the mayor’s removal. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/EyC7GdT4Xh — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 10, 2020

BANNED BY YOUTUBE

We want you to watch this video that was banned from youtube. Brad Johnson of RAIR only took what Antifa said about themselves.

If what Antifa says in this clip is prevalent, be afraid, be very afraid.

Also, ask yourself why this and information from Project Veritas is banned everywhere.