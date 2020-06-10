George Floyd, Derek Chauvin fought at bar where they worked, co-worker says

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin allegedly had a bad history with run-ins at the bar where they worked, according to a former co-worker interviewed by CBS News.

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin reportedly “bumped heads” while working security together at a nightclub years before their fatal encounter.

A one-time coworker at El Nuevo Rodeo on Lake Street in south Minneapolis revealed the duo’s purported shaky history in an interview with CBS News.

Co-worker David Pinney told CBS that Chauvin “knew him… pretty well,” referring to Floyd.

The tension, David Pinney told the outlet, “has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue.”

Police must look at the possibility that the bar, El Nuevo Rodeo, was involved in illegal activity. George Floyd was found with a counterfeit $20 bill and no one has said publicly where it came from.

The conservative treehouse reported that the bar where they worked El Nuevo Rodeo ownership is a “network of LLC’s and the name Omar Investments Inc. The network has had interactions with the FBI. The principle of Omar Investments Inc. is Muna Sabri, a close relative of Basim Savri who was captured by the FBI in a sting in 2001. Sabri was later convicted on three bribery counts and fined $75,000.” (link)



George Floyd was trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill when he was picked up by Derek Chauvin and three other officers. Former officer Chauvin killed him at the scene.

Floyd’s brother is currently speaking at a House hearing about racism. Jerry Nadler is currently calling the USA a racist country. He quoted statistics about black men dying, but failed to explain that it is black men killing black men.

We have no idea if Chauvin did this out of racism. He appears to be nasty, period. Two of the officers charge are minorities themselves.