What Independence Day means to Democrats, ‘dead traitors’ and fake headlines

By
M. Dowling
-
0

WHAT DEMOCRATS THINK OF INDEPENDENCE DAY

Twitter spent July 4th wishing Malia Obama a Happy Birthday.

THE MEDIA PRETENDED THE PRESIDENT PROMOTED CONFEDERATES

This is The Washington Post’s anti-American headline:

The article began:

President Trump’s unyielding push to preserve Confederate symbols and the legacy of white domination, crystallized by his harsh denunciation of the racial justice movement Friday night at Mount Rushmore, has unnerved Republicans who have long enabled him but now fear losing power and forever associating their party with his racial animus.

Although amplifying racism and stoking culture wars have been mainstays of Trump’s public identity for decades, they have been particularly pronounced this summer as the president has reacted to the national reckoning over systemic discrimination by seeking to weaponize the anger and resentment of some white Americans for his own political gain…

Without any impetus, they brought in confederates.

…Trump’s racism, she said, “is not subtle at all. Every step he takes, every comment about human beings, murders or killings, he can’t hold back. Even as Mississippi and other parts of the country remove Confederate symbols, he goes in the opposite direction as hard as he can.”

It’s presumed he’s a racist — without any evidence. The media has taken to just lying. Anyone who watched his speech yesterday or July 3rd know these are out-and-out lies.

The paper and Costa are liars. The President didn’t push confederate symbols. He promoted our four great presidents.

TV WAS NO BETTER

A former soldier called Lincoln and Washington “dead traitors.” She didn’t even flinch when asked if George Washington’s statue should be torn down.

MSNBC says it’s only “independence for white men.” It’s a white supremacist holiday, according to these evil people, the enemy of the people.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply