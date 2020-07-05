What Independence Day means to Democrats, ‘dead traitors’ and fake headlines

WHAT DEMOCRATS THINK OF INDEPENDENCE DAY

Twitter spent July 4th wishing Malia Obama a Happy Birthday.

This was Twitter’s main page on Independence Day… pic.twitter.com/Xn26XVCCk8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2020

THE MEDIA PRETENDED THE PRESIDENT PROMOTED CONFEDERATES

This is The Washington Post’s anti-American headline:

The article began:

President Trump’s unyielding push to preserve Confederate symbols and the legacy of white domination, crystallized by his harsh denunciation of the racial justice movement Friday night at Mount Rushmore, has unnerved Republicans who have long enabled him but now fear losing power and forever associating their party with his racial animus.

Although amplifying racism and stoking culture wars have been mainstays of Trump’s public identity for decades, they have been particularly pronounced this summer as the president has reacted to the national reckoning over systemic discrimination by seeking to weaponize the anger and resentment of some white Americans for his own political gain…

Without any impetus, they brought in confederates.

…Trump’s racism, she said, “is not subtle at all. Every step he takes, every comment about human beings, murders or killings, he can’t hold back. Even as Mississippi and other parts of the country remove Confederate symbols, he goes in the opposite direction as hard as he can.”

It’s presumed he’s a racist — without any evidence. The media has taken to just lying. Anyone who watched his speech yesterday or July 3rd know these are out-and-out lies.

This is one of the most vile and shocking lies I’ve ever seen from a mainstream media outlet. I swear I don’t say this lightly — and I’ve resisted with everything in me. But I’m there now. Enemy. Of. The. People. https://t.co/fZMpA6dvf4 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 4, 2020

The paper and Costa are liars. The President didn’t push confederate symbols. He promoted our four great presidents.

Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Teddy Roosevelt. The dishonesty here is at levels that should disgust any patriot. https://t.co/dtNB4DbWQa — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 4, 2020

TV WAS NO BETTER

A former soldier called Lincoln and Washington “dead traitors.” She didn’t even flinch when asked if George Washington’s statue should be torn down.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls Abraham Lincoln and George Washington “dead traitors.” If that’s not a dark, divisive statement, nothing else is. pic.twitter.com/lSP6jda33p — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2020

MSNBC says it’s only “independence for white men.” It’s a white supremacist holiday, according to these evil people, the enemy of the people.

MSNBC describes the 4th of July as “independence for white men.” pic.twitter.com/H2lgFyoCKh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2020