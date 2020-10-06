Antifa is metastasizing in blue cities, LA is off the charts

Antifa is out of control in a number of cities — blue cities. You might not have heard about what is going on in Los Angeles since reporters in the mainstream won’t tell you about it or they misrepresent it.

For his part, Joe Biden thinks Antifa is merely an “idea.” He only condemns violence when he is dragged into it.

The worst areas, but not the only areas, are LA, Portland, Chicago, New York, and Seattle, all governed by weak, hard-left mayors. In New York, someone is stabbed every day. In LA, Seattle, Chicago, and Portland, the Antifa, and some BLM are smashing store windows, looting, and assaulting the police. They get out of jail within hours of their arrests.

In Los Angeles, as of Friday, October 2, 2020, 40 people under the age of 18 had been shot in the city, including nine under the age of 10! Between Tuesday and Friday, there were 11 shootings.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is very far left and worries more about keeping kids out of parks than the violence and destruction. That is what each of these mayors has in common – illogical priorities and no common sense.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore warned: “This is a pace of shooting and violence that we’ve not seen in years, and it has grown from an effort that began (and) issues that we saw in June and July, and now has continued to accelerate,” Moore said. “This is violence that’s impacting not just people standing on a corner against other individuals standing on a corner. This is violence that is hitting our very young and our very innocent.”

What he didn’t say is it’s caused by these anarchist/communist ‘ideas,’ as Biden would say.

Watch the clips:

Just in case you think Portland and Seattle are better since the media doesn’t report, they’re not:

