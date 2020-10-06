Portland Mayor Wheeler’s losing to ‘Antifa’ candidate Sarah Iannarone

Mayor Ted Wheeler is an incompetent mayor, mostly because of his ideology and the demands of the people who live in Portland. The only candidate who came close to him in the race for his position is Sarah Iannarone. She says about herself, “I am Antifa” and she wants to be the Antifa mayor.

There has been well over four months of extreme violence and destruction by antifa and Black Lives Matter in Portland. When President Trump tried to protect the federal courthouse by bringing in federal law enforcement, Wheeler falsely claimed the feds caused the violence that went on before and after they arrived and left.

Wheeler had to move out of his apartment building after Antifa tried to burn it down.

According to Oregon Live, Portlanders are digging in. Instead of going for someone who will stop Antifa, they are supporting the Antifa would-be mayor in large numbers.

AHEAD IN THE POLLS

She is ahead in the polls 41% to 30%. Apparently, the people in the city think they need more of what they are getting.

The poll was conducted by DHM Research on behalf of the Portland Business Alliance. If you own a business in Portland, it is past time to get out. The Democrats plan to destroy it. There will be no stopping them when she wins.

The business alliance has endorsed Wheeler in the race. A spokesperson for the group declined to comment about the poll when asked by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

The Sentinel believes he’s the lesser of two evils.

The business alliance-funded poll comes after another survey last month that showed 63% of respondents viewed Wheeler unfavorably.

I guess Wheeler’s not pro-Antifa enough. Wheeler still supports businesses and Antifa is anti-capitalist. In fact, they say they are Anarcho-Communists.

Iannarone is said to be a communist and she apparently likes anarchists. Iannarone says Antifa is in it to make Portland safe. She is a lunatic who supports Antifa.

POSTCARDS FROM PORTLAND

Overnight on 4–5 Oct., BLM-antifa rioters in Portland marched around downtown in more criminal protests that began in late May. They vandalized the new $324m courthouse & other buildings. 6 were arrested. #PortlandRiots #antifa https://t.co/arbkOORz7D pic.twitter.com/YjOidVqwrR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

“Phones at your own risk” A Portland militant #antifa is planning some type of criminal gathering using Twitter. She calls herself “Antifa Sheriff” & has the iron front tattoo on her chest. https://t.co/33XXHPNyIr pic.twitter.com/RPyrA6cMBm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

At a conservative protest, a woman of color was clutching a US flag, members of antifa were not pleased: .@MrAndyNgo: “She refused to let go & they pulled her to ground by her hair.”https://t.co/WpLn9uRYOP — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 5, 2020