Antifa, Proud Boys, guillotine, fires, feces, fireworks in Portland

It was pure mayhem in Portland yesterday. In the afternoon, antifa fought with the Proud Boys, a right-wing group. By night, they were rampaging through downtown Portland and surrounding residential areas.

The afternoon melee was insane:

Huge fight has just broken out between Proud boys and ANTIFA in front of Justice Center in Portland pic.twitter.com/zleU0lhOIp — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

ANTIFA have now over taken the Proud Boys and the Proud Boys are retreating pic.twitter.com/wc1Mb2QnnM — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

At the antifa vs right-wing riot, antifa and some Black Lives Matter used urine-loaded super soaker water guns in the fight. They also had bottles of feces mixed with water to create a brown slush. These were thrown at the pro-police side. This is on top of eggs and rock projectiles.

They also put the USA in the guillotine, just to be sure you understood their intent.

The police mocked them in the first clip.

Watch:

Not sure whose job it was to make these…. 💩🎈

Just when we thought we had seen it all in over 80 days. pic.twitter.com/9TxqT1tjlk — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 22, 2020

#PortlandRiots: Antifa showing the public a visual representation of their political agenda. They put US flags on the guillotine prop and set all of it on fire outside the SE police building. pic.twitter.com/9iLTVIPVJD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who told the mob he supports them, was represented by a teddy bear with its head in a guillotine.

#PortlandRiots: Antifa brought a guillotine and toy bear to their violent protest. The teddy bear represents @tedwheeler, who they’ve threaten to hurt or kill because he’s the police commissioner & they blame him for not abolishing police. pic.twitter.com/jF9Fn7DCBx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

The gall of these people is stunning. They are keeping people from going home:

Portland: Antifa rioters block off the streets of a residential area. Their support vehicles stop a resident from going home. @sav_says_ asks one of the protesters if she has to work tomorrow. Watch her answer. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/jy80D9jxEn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

#PortlandRiots: Police make arrests overnight at the antifa riot on SE Burnside, a residential area. pic.twitter.com/9eNJ2x4YBo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Imagine these thugs running through your neighborhood. If this keeps up, unabated, you won’t have to imagine much longer.

Antifa rioters sprint through residential area of SE Portland as police try to disperse them following the attack on the Penumbra Kelly building. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/X7TwyTZ4SA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

#PortlandRiots: Antifa set another stolen mattress on fire in a residential part of SE Portland. pic.twitter.com/Nww5V3q944 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

They threw fireworks as usual until it was declared a riot. Instead, the politicians should be stopping it before it begins. In the least, they should take arrests seriously.

Antifa militants throw explosive fireworks at police outside the main Denver PD building. They’re inspired by Portland and Seattle antifa. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/RW2A5Z5H12 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

It has now spread to Denver:

Antifa rioting has spread to Denver. An anti-police gathering quickly devolves into them just smashing up homes and businesses. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/zhjNP9NIu8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Much of the violence enacted by antifa and BLM is for propaganda uses. They hope their acts of criminality inspire comrades in other cities. It’s worked as the same strategies are being put into practice elsewhere. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/GoV1ykthua — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Denver: After attacking police headquarters and a courthouse, antifa black bloc militants go around smashing up businesses. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/kiqwddj1aS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Antifa in Denver set a fire outside a courthouse. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/ldfhRzNrTn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020