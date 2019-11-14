AOC admits impeachment is to keep Trump from re-election

AOC aka Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez basically admitted that impeachment is to prevent the President from winning re-election.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Wednesday’s public hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump was ”not just about something that has occurred.”

It is “about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

“We also need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections. And so this is not just about something that has occurred; this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”Ocasio-Cortez says that Democrats’ push for impeaching Trump is about uniting the different factions of the Democrat Party, adding: “this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

Al Green admitted it too.

Democrat Al Green: "if we don't impeach this president, he will get re-elected." THIS is what impeachment is really about for the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/czcxJEG0DY — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 13, 2019