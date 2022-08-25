AOC-Backed NY Dem Candidate Wins Primary Shouting, “Socialism Wins!”

A Democratic primary winner for New York Senate said, “Socialism wins.” She’s a revolutionary communist. Democrats are communists.

NY State Senate Democrat primary winner Kristen Gonzalez: “We really proved that socialism wins! We are not going anywhere, and we will not stop until we see a socialist slate across this city!”

“We are not going anywhere, and we will not stop until we see a socialist slate across this city!” she continued.

Gonzalez is running on a far-left, socialist platform promising she will “cancel student debt,” “free healthcare,” “aggressive action on climate” to “build a Green New York,” “Good Cause rent protections” that make it harder for landlords to evict tenants and “make sure our neighborhoods stay working-class and diverse.”

“We need to tax the rich to finally invest in public housing, and build hundreds of thousands of new, affordable, and green homes to solve the housing crisis and start building a Green New York for all,” Gonzalez’s campaign website reads.

“Trans and queer right are under attack, with our Black and brown siblings disproportionately affected. These attacks overwhelmingly focus on youth and schools, but they are only the beginning of a larger attack on queer identities and bodily autonomy,” the socialist candidate’s “Queer Liberation Platform” reads.

“In order to fully achieve queer liberation, we must directly address the attacks on queer and trans rights, along with ensuring our housing, healthcare, and education system are intersectional and provide dignity for all,” Gonzalez continued.

Socialist-communist candidates are willing all over the country. They call themselves socialists, thinking it’s a euphemism for what they are – communists.

WE ARE BECOMING VENEZUELAN-STYLE COMMUNISTS

Venezuela, here we come. Venezuela was once the fourth wealthiest country in the world, and now it’s poor. People can’t get basic necessities, and hyperinflation has destroyed the currency. Socialism/communism has taken them from wealth to a nation where 90% of the population is in poverty.

Democrats want to turn us into communists. It’s not simply socialism.

NY Democratic primary winner ADMITS to the entire quiet part OUT LOUD— SOCIALISM?! pic.twitter.com/bK9em4IRbu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2022

Unconstitutional executive orders are a path to dictatorship.

It’s unfair to force a truck driver to pay a loan for someone who got a PhD in gender studies. Taxpayers shouldn’t be footing the bill for student loan relief and Biden’s order isn’t constitutional. If anything, universities handing out worthless degrees should be on the hook. pic.twitter.com/wZuH6GxPII — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 25, 2022

Related