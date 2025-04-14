AOC & Bernie Flew 1st Class to Fight the Oligarchy

By
M Dowling
-
1
6

AOC flew 1st class to rally thousands of Los Angeles allies to fight the oligarchy this weekend. This is after Kamala Harris received $1.5 billion from 83 billionaires and blew it. AOC was rallying with her mentor, Red Diaper Baby Bernie.

AOC and Bernie get funds from ActBlue, which is under investigation for fraud. 150-year-old rockers Joan Baez and Neil Young showed up to entertain. Baez sang the commie song, Imagine, and she can’t longer hit those high notes. I like the song, but it is a commie song.

These two are the new Democratic leaders. Don’t be surprised if they are on the presidential ticket in 2028, although the competition is stiff with mouthy Jasmine Crockett and Gavin Newsom, who watched LA burn.

Bernie is a rich commie, which is a contradiction in terms.

AOC falsely claimed she doesn’t take money from lobbyists or corporations.

AOC claims America is in a “downfall,” says the country was not “built to last,” and it “deserves to decline.”

“Ultimately it crumbles into this, a small cohort of incompetent people that create damage.”

She’s not only dumb, she’s depressing.

Here is an example of the nincompoops who go to these rallies.

AOC’s competitor, Jasmine Crockett, will drive you out of your skull if you listen to her too long. However, she knows how to make us all billionaires like Elon. She is just like Elon but without the brain.

Gavin Newsom is also a presidential wannabe. He has a podcast and tries to sound normal. However, he’s still the same old Gavin.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz