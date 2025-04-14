AOC & Bernie Flew 1st Class to Fight the Oligarchy

AOC flew 1st class to rally thousands of Los Angeles allies to fight the oligarchy this weekend. This is after Kamala Harris received $1.5 billion from 83 billionaires and blew it. AOC was rallying with her mentor, Red Diaper Baby Bernie.

AOC and Bernie get funds from ActBlue, which is under investigation for fraud. 150-year-old rockers Joan Baez and Neil Young showed up to entertain. Baez sang the commie song, Imagine, and she can’t longer hit those high notes. I like the song, but it is a commie song.

These two are the new Democratic leaders. Don’t be surprised if they are on the presidential ticket in 2028, although the competition is stiff with mouthy Jasmine Crockett and Gavin Newsom, who watched LA burn.

AOC: To defeat Trump, we must defeat the system of money in politics — “The hand of oligarchy!” Kamala had 83 billionaires donate to her campaign (compared to 52 for Trump), out-raised Trump and torched $1.5B in donor cash. pic.twitter.com/IONFzKuh1R — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 13, 2025

Bernie is a rich commie, which is a contradiction in terms.

Fight the oligarchy! What are the odds that Bernie thinks that four homes is too many, but three is perfectly fine? pic.twitter.com/KSVsmUhXnH — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 5, 2025

AOC falsely claimed she doesn’t take money from lobbyists or corporations.

AOC speaking at the “Fighting Oligarcy” rally in Los Angeles on Saturday, says “We must fight the oligarchy that has created this nightmare. That is why I have never taken money from lobbyists or corporations and it’s why I never will.” According to multiple reports, including… pic.twitter.com/Iu1Tn2fxOH — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 13, 2025

AOC claims America is in a “downfall,” says the country was not “built to last,” and it “deserves to decline.”

“Ultimately it crumbles into this, a small cohort of incompetent people that create damage.”

She’s not only dumb, she’s depressing.

AOC says that America was setup to be “destroyed”… Whatever that means.. pic.twitter.com/IDIexaRc5H — American AF (@iAnonPatriot) April 13, 2025

Here is an example of the nincompoops who go to these rallies.

At the “Fighting Oligarchy” rally for Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles, California, a couple told me their adopted Latina bisexual daughter has been teaching them about white privilege. The woman said she initially bucked the idea because she and her husband had worked hard—but says… pic.twitter.com/VzOyO6Z1c6 — Willie Nelson (@MediaWillieNel) April 13, 2025

AOC’s competitor, Jasmine Crockett, will drive you out of your skull if you listen to her too long. However, she knows how to make us all billionaires like Elon. She is just like Elon but without the brain.

AOC has been Dethroned for being the Dumbest! This one is Definitely worse. pic.twitter.com/xDFfvqfVf5 — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) April 11, 2025

Gavin Newsom is also a presidential wannabe. He has a podcast and tries to sound normal. However, he’s still the same old Gavin.

Gavin Newsom: My $20 an hour minimum wage increase for fast food workers created 10,000 jobs to help lift women of color out of poverty Reality: 23,100 fast food jobs have disappeared from California since Gavin’s minimum wage increase. pic.twitter.com/5aMVXm9l5g — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 7, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email