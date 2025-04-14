America’s Mayor Is Concerned About Steve Jensen, the J6 Tyrant

Eric Bolling has a YouTube show called The Balance. It’s only $2 to join. He recently spoke with Mayor Giuliani, and he posted it to X.

America’s mayor began talking about the horrible situation in New York, where cop killers are being put back on the streets. We’ve been covering that. It’s tragic. The next one to be released has never expressed regrets. Almost none of them have. As Rudy said, Andrew Cuomo, when and if he becomes mayor, will only care about the politics, not the people.

Rudy spoke about what happened to him and other issues, but you especially need to hear what he said about Jensen’s appointment. Sentinel wrote about our concerns over Steve Jensen’s appointment to a key position in DC.

Giuliani is also concerned. (5:07 on the clip)

Giuliani: “ I’m very upset now because Kash Patel and Pam Bondi have taken one of the people that was [were] running the unit going after Catholics in the Justice Department and also going after J6 people, and put him in charge of the Washington office and the FBI.

“And I tried to reach him today. They didn’t call me back. I want to know why. They say there’s an explanation for it. Better be damn good.

Bolling: So tell us, do you think Kash and Pam are doing the job that we want them to do?

Giuliani: “I, up until now, I was over the top, enthusiastic, pretty much [about] the Justice Department. Wow. Trust probably did a great job. So, I’m going to assume there’s a reason for this that I don’t know, but I can’t give it. And I’m getting hundreds of calls about it.

Bolling asked about the J6 people.

Giuliani: “Because, as you imagine, they’re very tight, and this guy, some of them, tell me this guy, this guy was like, mean and vicious and treated them horrible. Now he’s going to run the Washington office of the FBI, so I don’t know, maybe, maybe, maybe he was a whistleblower. I don’t know. Have to see.”

If he’s a whistleblower, it might explain things.

Watch:

A few great minutes with AMERICA’s Mayor @RudyGiuliani pic.twitter.com/ZkokBjmVFN — ERIC BOLLING (@ericbolling) April 11, 2025

