AOC Brags About the “People’s Republic of Astoria”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared Astoria, Queens to the People’s Republic of China during an inauguration ceremony this week for a fellow socialist (communist), newly elected state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez.

”Kristen is like the last Infinity Stone to the People’s Republic of Astoria. With her election, we now have DSA members elected to every level of government” in the neighborhood, AOC boasted on Thursday. She was quoting a plot line from ‘The Avengers’ of Marvel Comics.

This shows how far these hard left people have infiltrated the city.

She’s praising a clannish Maoist community that used to be a warm and welcoming American town in New York City.

DSA is to the left of the Communist Party USA. They were an offshoot of the Socialist Party that found them too radical.

The city is a disaster. Crime is rampant and the criminals are getting younger. For example, a Fox News meteorologist was badly beaten on the subway trying to stop teens, 15 and 16-year-olds, who set an elderly man’s hair on fire.

They were released the next day into their parents’ care. Those would be the parents who raised them badly in the first place.

Homeless drug addicts are everywhere.

A number of NYC Chase ATMs will close early due to ‘rising crime,’ the company says. Vagrants sleep inside and they are usually dangerous drug addicts.

Some people are actually complaining about the ATMs shutting down. If that’s how they feel, they need to stop voting for hard left politicians who won’t enforce the laws.

