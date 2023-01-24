Graham Demands Tanks to Ukraine to Protect the ‘World Order’

According to RINO Senator Lindsey Graham, we must give tanks to Ukraine to protect the “World Order.”

Graham and his Democrat friends went to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The warmonger is in his glory as he sits on the precipice of hot war. All he wants to protect is endless war. While in Kiev, he warned Americans that the “World Order” was “at stake” if we don’t give the notoriously tyrannical and corrupt regime tanks.

The South Carolina senator made the trip with Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal and Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.

“All three of us, one Republican and two Democrats, share the same goal – for Ukraine to drive the Russians out of Ukraine,” Graham tweeted.

“To achieve that goal, the Ukrainian military needs tanks.”

“I am tired of the s*** show surrounding who is going to send tanks and when are they going to send them. Putin is trying to rewrite the map of Europe by force of arms. World order is at stake,” Graham added.

“To the Germans: Send tanks to Ukraine because they need them. It is in your own national interest that Putin loses in Ukraine. To the Biden Administration: Send American tanks so that others will follow our lead.”

He never wants to protect a thing. Send him to the front lines.

I am tired of the s*** show surrounding who is going to send tanks and when are they going to send them. Putin is trying to rewrite the map of Europe by force of arms. World order is at stake. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 20, 2023

OPINION

Russia trying to rewrite the map of Europe is a red herring. Russia doesn’t want NATO and Azovs on its border, and the West wants to knock off Russia’s leadership. Ukraine already rewrote the map of Europe. It wasn’t a country until after World War II, and to become a country, Ukraine had to agree to remain neutral.

This constant funneling of weapons and cash to this money-laundering nation needs to stop. No one should ever listen to Lindsey Graham. Blumenthal and Whitehouse are best ignored as well.

Why don’t these three make a surprise visit to the US southern border?

Sens. Blumenthal, Graham, and Whitehouse just visited Ukraine. Blumenthal declared: “Today it is Ukraine, but tomorrow it will be us, if we do not stop Putin now” It’s too bad there’s no longer any taboo against crazy pro-war rhetoric, otherwise this might be seen as a violation pic.twitter.com/ErdSxkP0Yi — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 24, 2023

Related