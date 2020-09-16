AOC confident she can push Joe Biden further left, of course she can

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka Sandy Cortez, says she’s confident they can push Joe Biden in a more progressive direction once he’s in office. There is little doubt that’s true. He’s barely aware of where he is and will be easy to push.

It’s not reassuring to know AOC is going to push Joe Biden even further left. His agenda is already extreme.

Cortez is a communist who wants open borders, sees Israel as an occupying force, and wants to spend trillions on an absurd climate change plan — the Green New Deal.

She said the Biden team is very open to her ideas.

AOC told the reporter interviewing her that she is concerned Biden isn’t progressive [communist] enough.

“Of course I do [agree with Sanders]. We’re different people, and clearly I, in the primary, one of the reasons why I was supportive of Senator Sanders was because of how progressive his stances are, but, you know, the primaries are over, and right now what is most important is to make sure that we ensure a Democratic victory in November and that we continue to push Vice President Biden on issues from marijuana to climate change to foreign policy.”

AOC deciding foreign policy? Terrifying.

Watch: