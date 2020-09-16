Weirdest, rudest, most dishonest Fox News segment ever

For some reason, Fox News doesn’t want to hear a word against George Soros’s funding of lax, progressive District Attorneys. An exchange on the subject today on Outnumbered with Newt Gingrich was weird, rude, and revealing.

First, the host Harris Faulkner told Newt Gingrich to leave George Soros out of the conversation. Newt was explaining truthfully that Soros is pouring outrageous sums into DA races — basically buying them.

Newt then asked Harris why since Soros is funding these elections. That’s when Marie Harf interrupted and said dogmatically with a smirk, “George Soros doesn’t need to be part of this conversation.”

Newt responded, “So, it’s verboten.” With that Harris Faulkner looked deadly serious and condemning as Fox cut the feed.

Fox will no longer allow the truth. In the past, they’ve also dismissed people who mentioned Soros on Fox. Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch was banned for telling the truth about Soros.

Watch the weird and disrespectful exchange:

This is one of the weirdest exchanges I’ve ever seen on TV. @newtgingrich correctly points out that George Soros threw an unprecedented amount of money into DA races all over the country to elect radicals and Fox News basically told him to shut up. WTF? pic.twitter.com/IxwcLG2gOH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

REACTION

Free Beacon’s Joe Schoffstall asked, “How exactly is it a “dog whistle” when Soros does heavily bankroll numerous DA candidates across the country? This isn’t some conspiracy theory.”

Robby Starbuck tweeted, “This is one of the weirdest exchanges I’ve ever seen on TV. @newtgingrich correctly points out that George Soros threw an unprecedented amount of money into DA races all over the country to elect radicals and Fox News basically told him to shut up. WTF?”

He continued, “In one smaller DA race alone George Soros pumped in $800,000. He’s done this all over the country to elect extremists. This has been widely reported. I’ve always had a lot of respect for you @HARRISFAULKNER but why was Newt shut down for pointing this out?” Starbuck was talking about Shani Mitchell of Monroe County in this tweet.

Starbuck writes, “In Philadelphia George Soros spent an insane $1,700,000 to elect Larry Krasner as the DA. He bought that race entirely. He’s done this all over the country. How is this even the slightest bit controversial to point out.”

Here’s another DA race funded by Soros, one of the few that didn’t work out but it’s worth looking at the fact his spend was “the largest made in a race for the District Attorney’s office” in San Diego. This isn’t a conspiracy theory, this is & has been happening @HARRISFAULKNER. pic.twitter.com/XZIS65K8od — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

The negative effect of Soros funded DA’s is indisputable. The extremists he backed have seen rising crime, rising murder, riots and one has made their city the most violent city in the US now. One DA in San Francisco he helped to elect used to be a translator for Hugo Chavez. 😬 pic.twitter.com/2SxYBq1dlQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Anti-Semitic to tell the truth? About a man who is no Jew, he’s an atheist!

Democrats love to accuse Republicans of anti-Semitism if we discuss George Soros massive expenditures and influence. It’s ironic because they’re being anti-Semitic: Assuming criticism of a man’s spending who happens to be Jewish = criticism of Judaism. What a horrible assumption. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020

Starbuck didn’t even touch the surface. There are so many more and Soros is buying sheriffs races as well. Soros also funds organizations that fund Black Lives Matter, the organization we are all supposed to pretend is a civil rights organization and not a revolutionary communist movement.

