Biden’s presser: answers questions from a list, will order universal mask wearing

Joe Biden spoke to the public today and claimed falsely — again — that Trump doesn’t have a plan for the virus. He then explained his plan which is exactly like President Trump’s plan.

I listened to it so you don’t have to — it was painful. He’s a buffoon.

Authoritarian Biden also said he’d mandate a universal mask plan. Since that’s unconstitutional — lots of luck Joe.

A reporter just asked Joe Biden how he would roll out a “national mask mandate” if Republican governors resisted. Biden then admitted he doesn’t even know if he has the legal authority to do it despite pushing for the mask mandate for months on the campaign. pic.twitter.com/cc0jf1Mryg — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 16, 2020

The former vice president described us as going to hell in a handbasket and the Federal Reserve Chairman said we will likely come back faster than expected. Biden and Obama oversaw the most anemic recovery — in our history.

Biden’s doom and gloom over alleged politicization of the vaccine was false. As Dr. Redfield explained today — the White House has not put any pressure on the CDC to come up with a vaccine quickly.

The Democrat presidential candidate keeps saying he’d follow the science but that is what Donald Trump has done.

He lied and said President Trump told people to inject bleach, which has been roundly debunked:

BIDEN: “This is the same guy that said inject bleach. This is the same guy that said, ‘you wanna keep hurricanes from getting to the United States, drop a nuclear weapon on them.'” pic.twitter.com/SPtbWsmmhE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2020

He agreed to take questions from his predetermined list:

Joe Biden needs to use a predecided list to determine which reporters he can call onhttps://t.co/JO6ue3yLWn pic.twitter.com/XpZBf5bJbZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2020

He’s lying here, Dr. Redfield said there is zero pressure:

Biden tells @chueyburns scientists told him they worked with Trump officials who are pressured to give certain answers about vaccine readiness “It’s a simple proposition: If a vaccine is ready to go, it should be totally transparent the basis upon which the decision is made” pic.twitter.com/k0l6yAJIY9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 16, 2020

The following is an evasive answer and an irrelevant response. Biden said for months he would not have a mask mandate or a travel mandate. The President just wanted to respond to his opinion on the matter.

Biden reacts to Trump saying he never instituted a mask mandate: “I’m not the president. He’s the president.” pic.twitter.com/7voxkSJ0dg — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 16, 2020

President Trump explained that he does have a plan, including one for a distribution:

Combatting the China Virus: @realDonaldTrump says his administration has released a detailed plan on vaccine distribution anticipating 100 million vaccines will be given by the end of the year. #AmericaFirst #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/ihTlFa8vQv — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 16, 2020