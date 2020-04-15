AOC demands Funerals for All

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the socialist/communist leader of the Democrat Party, has yet another freebie she wants. Funerals for All!

She wants the government [the federal taxpayers] to pay for funerals of anyone who died who is “struggling.”

It must be another human right.

“In the richest country in the world, we should be able to allow people to bury their loved ones in dignity,” she wrote. ⁣”@AOC is calling on the federal govt to provide funding for funeral and burial assistance for struggling families across the state of New York.”

Where does she think all this money is coming from. And how are we the richest country in the world since we will have at least — at a minimum — 25 trillion dollars in debt by the time we are through with this virus.

She wants everything for “free” and will create a country of commie bums.

