Massive protest in Michigan against Whitmer’s draconian rules

People have already started to rebel against the tyrants who are using the coronavirus as an excuse to control every aspect of our lives. There is a recall out for Governor Whitmer of Michigan and there are groups protesting in North Carolina.

“We’re gonna take our liberties and we’re gonna fight for them,” protestors said as they descended on Michigan’s capital in rebellion against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown orders.

The protest today in Lansing, Michigan includes about 15,000 cars or more. Whitmer is a tyrant who won’t even let stores sell seeds and banned people from going to a neighbor’s home or their own second home.

The protest is called ‘Operation Gridlock’ and a lane(s) is open for emergency vehicles. The people were supposed to stay in cars and didn’t. They didn’t have face masks. That’s a problem.

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF CARS

pic.twitter.com/Y3XW3ktzzD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2020

Massive convoy heading from Lowell to Lansing for #operationgridlock. Group is protesting @GovWhitmer extending stay-at-home order through end of April. Saying it violates their rights @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Jfc4u9odf2 — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) April 15, 2020

It’s hard to tell with so many in their cars and trucks, but I would estimate there are thousands of people protesting @GovWhitmer’s stay home order in Lansing, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/OtAl9ac3j7 — Grady Trimble (@Grady_Trimble) April 15, 2020

WATCH: Rod Meloni, of WDIV-TV, reports from Lansing, Michigan, where protesters in cars and on foot show opposition against the state’s stay-at-home order. “A lot of people feeling like their liberty has been infringed upon.”https://t.co/6rNgiD1dKu — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 15, 2020

“God Bless the U.S.A.” playing at #OperationGridlock in Lansing, MI pic.twitter.com/1I9Y2BDn5C — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 15, 2020

“They’re sending a message to Gretchen Whitmer that they don’t agree with her stay at home order, it goes too far, it takes away their rights.” “You can’t buy paint, you can’t buy grass seed, I mean, c’mon.” pic.twitter.com/ngqsOyUZnU — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 15, 2020

WHITMER SAYS IT’S OKAY TO HAVE THESE HITLERIAN RULES SINCE IT’S SNOWING

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: My draconian lockdowns are totally fine because it’s SNOWING. This is not satire. This is real. pic.twitter.com/nXFfhFsN1a — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 15, 2020

THIS IS HOW WE SHOULD OPEN UP THE COUNTRY

The total deaths predicted by the garbage charts from the experts now predict the peak number of deaths has gone from millions to 200,000 to 100,000 to 80,000 and now rests at 68,000 which puts it within the range of a bad influenza season.

It will likely be less since the charts are a pathetic joke.

Retail sales plunged 8.7 percent in March, the biggest drop on record, based on a preliminary report from the Commerce Department. The IMF predicts a Great Depression worse than we have ever seen.

Open up the restaurants and let them decide how to organize their seating. Let the people decide if they want to go. The tyrants are trying to control everything.

Allow hospitals and doctors decide who gets operated on. The government should not make decisions about who gets help. People will die without stints and other so-called elective surgeries.

Make Congress, the Supreme Court, the judges, and all the rest of the government come to work. They can wear masks and they can be given handi-wipes.

Take restrictions off businesses and let them decide how best to protect employees. Allow sports to open up.

If people die, then we must look at it as we have looked at other illnesses.

People who aren’t treated in hospitals because they have cancer or heart disease will also die. People without livelihoods or who see all they worked for destroyed die also.

No more solitary confinement.