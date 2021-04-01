AOC demands reparations for people coming in illegally









Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday called for “reparations” for illegal alien families allegedly separated by Donald Trump and called the conditions at the border “barbaric” and “horrifying”.

During a virtual town hall Wednesday night, the self-described democratic socialist falsely claimed that families who were separated under former President Donald Trump are “owed reparations. Period.” Although, she didn’t specify how much money the reparations should amount to.

Moreover, Ocasio-Cortez condemned the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis.

“As we’ve seen there are arrivals and undocumented children–rather unaccompanied children that have come at the border and this had lead to completely inhumane and unacceptable, horrifying conditions of children in CBP [Customs and Border Protection] custody. And it’s unacceptable and it’s horrifying,” the congresswoman said.

She also falsely claimed the crisis is “not a surge” the day before. Some facilities are 1700% over capacity. AOC just can’t make up her mind. These communist/socialist Democrats plan to spend us into Third World hellhole status.

