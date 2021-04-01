Coke CEO doubles down on voter fraud over Georgia’s election law









Along with Delta, Coke has decided to condemn a Georgia Election Integrity Act that’s perfectly reasonable.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey is stepping up his criticism escalating his criticism against recently passed voting laws in Georgia, saying he wants to be “crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed” in the legislation.

QUINCY DOUBLES DOWN

In a new statement released Thursday, Quincey said that Coke, which is headquartered in Atlanta, has “long championed efforts to make it easier to vote” and has previously opposed legislation that “would diminish or deter access to voting.”

“Our focus is now on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country,” Quincey said. “We all have a duty to protect everyone’s right to vote, and we will continue to stand up for what is right in Georgia and across the US.”

The federal legislation that Quincey appears to be alluding to is HR 1, a sweeping government bill that, among other things enshrines voter fraud.

The Coke CEO is actually supporting voter fraud. There is NOTHING wrong with the Georgia law.

THE LAW IS PERFECTLY FINE

The Washington Post reports Joe Biden lied about the Georgia law. He claimed it reduced voting times. It does not. The Post notes “the law did make some changes to early voting. But experts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them.”

Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Karl Rove notes Georgia actually has far more favorable voting terms than many Democrat states. Rove points out 15 mostly Democratic states are more restrictive on absentee ballots than Georgia. The progressive bastions of Connecticut and Mr. Biden’s home state of Delaware have no early voting at all. Also, “New Jersey requires a driver’s license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number for online voter registration, while Virginia requires both a photo ID card and your Social Security number. California—hardly a red stronghold—also requires ID to register.”

Democrats in Georgia are barely even talking about the Georgia law tying absentee ballots to photo identification. Instead of signature matching, voters have to provide the number and birth date on their state-issued photo ID card and they can get the card for free.

DELTA’S INSANITY

I’ve written about the Delta CEO twice today here and here. He’s just as ill-informed as the Coke CEO. Either that or he supports voter fraud. I’m betting on the latter. The Merck CEO joined them. He too wants voter corruption.

If your woke corporation is going to try to flex and interfere with the work of the state legislature, it should expect to go without handouts from that same legislature. Georgia and every other state should tax these corporations into oblivion if they choose to interfere. https://t.co/OM3x2yPAYn — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) April 1, 2021

