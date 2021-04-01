The ‘voice of Donald Trump is not allowed,’ say the fascists









The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth. ~ George Orwell

As we reported yesterday, Lara Trump’s interview with her father-in-law, Donald Trump, was pulled from Facebook. Even the socialist [communist] Bernie Sanders sees the banning of Donald Trump as a bad thing.

Facebook and Instagram removing the interview is “Orwellian” and “Fascist behavior.”

Will the billionaires controlling social media back down? It’s not likely.

Lara Trump warned of how dangerous this is.

“I know that people that dislike Donald Trump might celebrate this and think ‘well this is great, we don’t want to hear from him anyway.’ Every American should be outraged by this because today it’s Donald Trump; tomorrow, it could be you,” Lara Trump told Fox News on Friday morning.

The censorship, she said, “is something that happens in communist countries” and added that “the message here is they want to erase Donald Trump.”

“They want you to forget he ever existed. They don’t want you to see him, they don’t want you to hear from him. Look away, move on, shut up and go on about your lives, forget Donald Trump existed. This is really scary stuff,” continued Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, in the Fox interview.

BACKGROUND

In a Tuesday night interview, former President Donald Trump said that there’s “hope” for a 2024 run.

Facebook almost immediately yanked video of the interview from its site, stating that the “voice of Donald Trump” is not permitted on the social media network. [EMPHASIS OURS]

The former president said that his supporters should have “hope” that he will run again in 2024. During the interview, he also stated that he should have won the 2020 presidential election and blasted President Joe Biden for the job he’s done in office since January.

On Wednesday, Facebook yanked instances of the interview off its platform, stating that any content “in the voice of Donald Trump” would be scrubbed from the site altogether.

Trump Affiliates Were Warned

Following the interview, a Facebook employee reportedly messaged several Trump affiliates and warned that any such content would be removed from the platform and that continued infractions could result in “additional limitations on accounts that posted it.”

“This guidance applies to all campaign accounts and Pages, including Team Trump, other campaign messaging vehicles on our platforms, and former surrogates,” the email, posted on Lara’s Instagram, stated.

The message said, “Hi folks. We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook Page that featured President Trump speaking. In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.”

A spokesperson for Facebook confirmed the report with NBC News on Wednesday.

Facebook blocked the former president following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, insisting that the risks of permitting him to use Facebook following the insurrection were “too great.”

The Interview

President Trump talked about Biden. It was a good interview.

