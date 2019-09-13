AOC didn’t like an ad with her face burning — boycott time for the fascists

ABC aired an anti-socialism ad during the debates last night that has the fascist peeps doing what they always do — calling for a boycott of ABC for taking the ad.

The ad starts out with a photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Mao girl. Suddenly, her face burns up to demonstrate the atrocities socialism causes.

The left is fine with the socialism, but they’re not okay with the burning AOC, our own little Eva Peron.

The video, “New Faces GOP,” was produced by a GOP Super PAC. It states that we have a choice: Will we let socialists like @AOC be the face of our future? Or will a new generation of conservatives step up & lead us? We’re launching New Faces GOP to help identify & support the next generation of GOP leaders. Learn more: http://newfacespac.com

AOC is irate and guess what she screamed — you guessed it — racism! There is nothing in the ad about racism and AOC is barely brownish. It’s ridiculous when all shades of skin have to choose whether they’re white or of color. They keep calling Linda Sarsour a woman of color and she’s much lighter than I am, a white person, she’s white, man.