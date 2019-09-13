Beto Flip Flops on Gun Confiscation, ‘Hell, Yes’

By
S.Noble
-
0

When the fake Hispanic, Beto O’Rourke was running for the Senate, he told gun owners in Texas that they could keep their AR-15s if they owned them. No one will take them away, he claimed.

Robert Francis O’Rourke said:

“If you purchased that AR-15, if you own it, keep it. Continue to use it responsibly.”

“If you own a gun, keep that gun. Nobody wants to take it away from you — at least I don’t want to do that.”

Watch:

Now that he’s running for President, he’s decided he’s confiscating them. Listen to the applause. They are all rooting to have our 2nd Amendment to the Constitution gutted by some scrawny socialist.

Make no mistake, he wants to confiscate your guns. All the Democrats do. Keep in mind that these gun grabbers are now calling ‘assault’ rifles, semi-automatics. They want them all.

He’s even fundraising off destroying our constitutional rights and robbing us of our right to self-defense.