Beto Flip Flops on Gun Confiscation, ‘Hell, Yes’

When the fake Hispanic, Beto O’Rourke was running for the Senate, he told gun owners in Texas that they could keep their AR-15s if they owned them. No one will take them away, he claimed.

Robert Francis O’Rourke said:

“If you purchased that AR-15, if you own it, keep it. Continue to use it responsibly.”

“If you own a gun, keep that gun. Nobody wants to take it away from you — at least I don’t want to do that.”

Watch:

Now that he’s running for President, he’s decided he’s confiscating them. Listen to the applause. They are all rooting to have our 2nd Amendment to the Constitution gutted by some scrawny socialist.

Rob O’Rourke, who has been praised by the other candidates tonight for his “courage” on gun control, says “Hell yes” to ripping up our 2nd Amendment and confiscating firearms of law-abiding Americans#DemDebatepic.twitter.com/J90YdIGEcI — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 13, 2019

Make no mistake, he wants to confiscate your guns. All the Democrats do. Keep in mind that these gun grabbers are now calling ‘assault’ rifles, semi-automatics. They want them all.

Beto on gun policy: It is mandatory. You will be required to comply. pic.twitter.com/EJOmugGO36 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 13, 2019

He’s even fundraising off destroying our constitutional rights and robbing us of our right to self-defense.