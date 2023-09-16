After Threatening Europe, President Zelensky to Travel to the UN & DC

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to New York this next week for the meeting of the UN General Assembly. Last week, President Zelensky threatened uprisings of Ukrainians in Europe if the weapons stopped flowing. There is no sign Ukrainians in Europe will turn on their hosts who gave them asylum. Mr. Zelensky will also visit the White House and Capitol Hill, looking for billions more in aid.

It’s important to stay vigilant over any discussion of The Pandemic Treaty at this meeting of the General Assembly.

We should note here that there is no oversight of aid or weapons flowing to Ukraine. We have no idea what happens to them.

A Ukrainian official said that Zelensky will attend next week’s high-level session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

The preliminary schedule for the event said Zelensky would deliver remarks on Tuesday as part of the four-day event at U.N. headquarters alongside 40 leaders from other nations, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

LOOKING FOR HANDOUTS

Zelensky is expected in Washington on Thursday, according to the sources.

His trip to New York for the UN General Assembly was already known, but his stops in Washington have not been publicly announced. Punchbowl News first reported the trip to Washington.

This is a visit with a mission. Congress is currently weighing President Biden’s request to approve more than $20 billion in additional aid for Ukraine.

Biden has vowed to support Ukraine “as long as it takes.” But as the war drags on, there are growing divisions, particularly among House Republicans, over how much aid the U.S. should continue to give Kyiv.

Meanwhile, where is the money for Maui? What about Florida and the damage they sustained in the last hurricane?

