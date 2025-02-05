AOC: Elon’s “Unintelligent,” “Mass Mobilization Is Coming”

In the clips below, AOC sounds like a child. It’s hard to believe she’s in her thirties. Ms. Cortez made the video to calm her supporters and explain that the rebellion was at hand.

She told her followers that Democrats are about to focus so they can deal with the authoritarian regime.

The reality is that Democrats can’t stand being exposed. The USAID office is their big slush fund, furthering their crazy hardcore leftist ideas. They don’t want to lose it. The Education Department is their indoctrination center. They need that, too.

AOC said “mass mobilization” is coming. Expect Antifa and Black Lives Matter to hit the streets and burn down buildings for four years. They are eager to keep their armies of illegal men in the country. We might see them join the “protests.” The ICE trucks need to be at these upcoming events.

And Sandy Cortez wants you to believe all the dirt that’s coming out exposing them is a “conspiracy.” This woman is one of the people sucking tax dollars out of USAID. Best yet, she claimed Elon is “raiding the treasury.” Then, she said, “he’s out there doing Nazi salutes.”

She calls Elon “one of the most unintelligent billionaires I’ve ever seen.” Yep, that’s Elon, just a dumb billionaire.

AOC says @elonmusk “is one of the most unintelligent billionaires I’ve ever met or seen.” She adds Elon has a “lack of intelligence and lack of expertise” and is “morally vacant but also, just, least knowledgeable about these systems that we really know of.” AOC is projecting. pic.twitter.com/NZ4EWWDZlz — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 4, 2025

The funniest thing is AOC really thinks she’s intelligent. The next clip is the full, painful blather. Nothing she claims is accurate – nothing. It’s also boring.

