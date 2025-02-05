Arizona Illegals and Their Allies Smashed Police Cars

The media says, “Critics of the White House’s hostile immigration policies took over the Arizona Capitol on Monday as part of a national day of protest, the latest in a series of public demonstrations that have erupted across the Valley to oppose President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan.”

The truth is the hostility is coming from the left. Wanting to deport people here illegally, criminals, mind you, is normal. The so-called protesters are not normal, and these aren’t protests. They break the law by shutting down streets. At night, they’re destroying police cars. That’s not protesting.

The Arizona Mirror said, “Hundreds of Phoenix residents filled the courtyard of the state Legislature for more than two hours, waving Mexican flags and signs that read “We speak for those who can’t” and “Immigrants make America great.” Chants, alternating between English and Spanish, of “No ICE!,” “No more Trump!” and “We’re here, and we’re not leaving!” echoed across the plaza as protestors marched in repeated circuits between the legislative buildings and around the nearby lawns. The Arizona Department of Public Safety estimated as many as 500 people attended the protest.”

This is a leftist rebellion, and that is what the media won’t tell you. Some are undoubtedly paid.

The gathering followed several large demonstrations over the past week, including one that closed down several streets in midtown Phoenix Friday night and another in Glendale on Sunday that ended with police using tear gas on protesters.

Those aren’t a demonstration. It is a violation of the law.

Reporters say these ‘protests’ have spread across the country. That is dishonest. There are only hundreds in each of these rallies, and they are the usual leftists who show up at all the ‘protests.’

The So-Called Demonstrations

This video below really wants to make you cancel deportations and keep these people here – not. Get the ICE wagons.

They seem nice:

Protestors against ICE mass deportations in Glendale, Arizona were seen beating and destroying police cars Completely shattering police SUV’s windshields and causing chaos. These people are in our country illegally and are literally attacking our police protesting being deported pic.twitter.com/Xzvbo0cZaU — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 5, 2025

