AOC has 12 rivals, calls for a turnout machine of her far-far-left supporters

Twelve rivals are running against the communist Democrat congresswoman. They will split the vote, but probably in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s favor. Just the same, she wants all her commie friends on board and ready to turn out the vote, Fox News reported.

She told her supporters at a Saturday kickoff event that she wanted to see voter turnout in New York’s 14th Congressional District increase by “four times” over her previous run in 2018.

No fewer than 12 Democrats have filed in the district to run against Ocasio-Cortez in the primary election on June 23, according to radio station WINS of New York City. In addition, at least three Republicans will vie for a chance to ultimately win the seat.

“Last election cycle, in the primary as we know, the turnout was quite low,” she told a small crowd in Corona, Queens. “This year, we want to multiply turnout by four times. That’s our goal. We want to secure 60,000 votes in the primary election. We need to start creating a turnout machine right now.”

Ocasio-Cortez is considered difficult to beat. In addition to national media attention, she also amassed more than $5.3 million in campaign funds by the end of 2019, according to OpenSecrets.org.

While she has irritated a lot of Democrats, they are all socialists and communists now. So, in the end, they love her ramblings and her popularity.

O-Cortez claims she is a “team player,” but refuses to pay dues to the Democrat Party and has her own organization to defeat so-called moderate Democrats.