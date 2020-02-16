Dems Looking for a Catchy Reason to Impeach a Second Time

A media outlet called, ‘The National Interest,’ asks the question in the headline of an article, “Do Democrats Want to Impeach Donald Trump again?” They then point to quotes from the Democrats that indicate it might be so. We have included the quotes in this article. It does seem clear that Democrats plan to impeach him again, there is no ‘might’ about it.

Democrats probably believe that if they keep hammering away, it will take enough votes to destroy his candidacy. In the least, it will enliven their far-left base.

The day after Trump’s acquittal, the Atlantic ran a piece saying impeachment might be their only hope. Democrats appear to agree with that sentiment.

It is also important to note here that the Democrats and their media have somewhat successfully delegitimized the acquittal, but not the impeachment, which Nancy said is forever and is still holding due to the illegitimate acquittal.

One cannot win with the rotting far-left party.

Some of the quotes the outlet included in the article point to a second impeachment effort. Democrats are looking around for another cause they can blow up into a crisis and an impeachment.

THE QUOTES

‘Shifty’ Schiff

Only weeks after the acquittal, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is denouncing Trump again, saying that “it would be a blatant abuse of power if President Trump has, in fact, intervened to reverse the recommendations of career prosecutors at the Department of Justice.”

The California Democrat condemned, as an abuse of power, Trump’s tweet about supporter Roger Stone’s impending sentencing in federal court. Abuse of power was one of the House’s two articles of impeachment against Trump in the Ukraine matter.

“Adam Schiff seems to believe everything Trump does is an abuse of power,” Curt Levey, a constitutional lawyer and president of the Committee for Justice, told The Daily Signal.

Levey thinks they will come up with a different charge. It will give them “even more standing in their minds.”

FORMER CONSERVATIVE WANTS HIM IMPEACHED

Lawyer and now leftist pundit George Conway wrote in The Washington Post this week that the House should impeach Trump again for transferring Vindman. Apparently George doesn’t think the President has the right to transfer anyone. [Vindman’s in the War College now and it is considered a promotion.]

“As we’ve now seen, his rage leads to retribution and misconduct, which beget more criticism, and more investigation, and even more rage, retribution, and misconduct,” wrote Conway, who is the husband of top White House aide Kellyanne Conway. “So America beware: The state is Trump, and he’s very, very angry. We might, indeed, have to do it again.”

PELOSI WANTS HIM IMPEACHED

In an interview last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wouldn’t rule it out.

“Politically and practically it might be tough, but where is this starting from? It’s not from a specific act,” Levey said. “It started with a pretext that ‘This is a dangerous man and a criminal and we have to find a reason for impeachment.’”

They all want him impeached.

All the Democrats in the House voted to impeach him and none of the Democrats in the Senate wanted to acquit him. That leads us to believe there is nothing to say they won’t continue down the impeachment road.

Shortly after the Senate verdict, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, told BuzzFeed that the House stands “ready to bring charges” if Trump commits impeachable acts, and also to impeach the president again for acts he “already committed.”

“My belief is that the House of Representatives is on watch,” Green said.

ALL EYES ARE ON MAXINE

Maxine Waters is looking at the entire Trump family’s financial records. She wants to ‘impeach 45’ and hopes to find something impeachable by their low standards.

In January, Waters said on MSNBC: “The subpoenas that I have issued that have gone through the lower courts are now going to be heard at the Supreme Court in March. We will not stop. Whether or not that leads to another impeachment activity, I don’t know.”

Also in January, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi: “You said he’s violating the Constitution again and again. Do you think it’s possible that the House might have to file new articles of impeachment?”

“Well, let’s just see what the Senate does. The ball will be in their court soon, and as I say, we think the American people have been very fair about saying, ‘Yes, we do want to see witnesses.’”

IT’S WHAT THEY ALL WANT

Karen Bass of California said prior to acquittal also that she would introduce articles of impeachment again.

“Because even though we’re impeaching him now, there’s still a number of court cases,” Bass told TMZ. “There’s a ton of information that could come forward. For example, we could get his bank records and find out that he’s owned 100% by the Russians. … The odds of that—sadly enough—is that he probably has other examples of criminal behavior.”

Peter Nicholas, writing for the Atlantic claims Trump is emboldened by the acquittal and will need to be impeached again to keep him subdued.

Pelosi, for her part, is running around telling people he wasn’t acquitted.