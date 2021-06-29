AOC has a new outrageous idea to grab power



















AOC has another absurd idea. She wants a civilian climate corp for the faux climate emergency.

According to a joint press release, Ocasio-Cortez and Markey’s “Civilian Climate Corps for Jobs and Justice Act” would hire a “diverse and equitable” group of 1.5 million young Americans. They would “complete federally-funded projects that help communities respond to climate change and transition to a clean economy.”

“The CCC would put 1.5 million young people to work strengthening our communities and preserving our lands — doing everything from remediating blight and maintaining trails to creating entirely new green spaces,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“The program also provides the support needed to turn this work into a career path — including childcare, eldercare and tax-free educational grants to be used for student loan debt payments or higher education.”

“To combat the interlocking crises of the moment — climate change, racial injustice, a global pandemic, and income inequality — our government has an opportunity to equitably reimagine an idea from the past and tailor it to meet the present and the future,” Markey added. “The Civilian Climate Corps will provide an opportunity for millions of Americans from every walk of life to earn a good wage while serving their communities and training to transform our economy.”

Both Markey and AOC are extremely hard-left.

The plan is another radical hard-left power grab to poison the minds of young Americans.

We’re working to win a Civilian Climate Corps in the reconciliation package. The last time the US did this, we employed 2M people and had record success in wildfire suppression – one the most rapid peacetime mobilizations in US history. We can revive it to fight climate change. https://t.co/OgFNFwu2HU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2021

