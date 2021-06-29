Derek Chauvin reaching a plea deal with the feds



















Derek Chauvin is close to a plea deal with federal authorities on civil rights charges in the George Floyd killing. He will give more information on the death of George Floyd and how it came about.

As part of the plea deal on civil rights charges, Chauvin would have to explain publicly why he knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes while both Floyd and bystanders told him he couldn’t breathe.

The answer is something Floyd’s family has sought since the 2020 incident.

“What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?” Terrance Floyd asked during Chauvin’s sentencing hearing.

As part of a federal plea deal, Chauvin would face up to a 25-year sentence, which he would serve at the same time as his state sentence. WCCO also reported that the deal would allow Chauvin to spend his time behind bars in a federal prison versus a state prison.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill handed down the state sentence following four victim impact statements from Floyd’s friends and family.

