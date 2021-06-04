AOC has the solution to reducing the prison population



















AOC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has the solution for reducing the number of people in jails — stop building them. She has nothing to say about reducing crime. Her stupidity is beyond astounding, and she has a degree from Boston University. Do not send your children to that school.

She’s also a Democrat Socialist (DSA). The DSA agenda is to the left of the Communist Party USA, and that is definitely her agenda and that of the Squads.

We are in the hands of morons and neo-communists. AOC is merely one. She’s helping to keep the area she represents in poverty.

















