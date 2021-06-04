Smoking guns in the Fauci scandal with the radical communist Wuhan lab



















These next revelations are stunning. Yesterday, during a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt, Dr. Fauci’s boss, Dr. Collins admitted the U.S. collaborated with the Wuhan lab, and they had no control over any funding or research.

Not only that, the deputy director of the Wuhan lab, a radical communist institute, told NIH in 2011 that there were no regulations over gain-of-function research.

Dr. Collins spoke with radio host Hugh Hewitt yesterday and admitted the U.S. collaborated with the Wuhan lab:

Well, we, when we give a grant, Hugh, it has terms attached to it of what it is that the grantee is supposed to be doing with those funds. And we require annual reports to see whether that in fact is what they have been doing. And we trust the grantee to be honest and not deceptive.

The grant funds that went to Wuhan, which were a subcontract from EcoHealth, were very specifically aimed to try to categorize viruses that they could isolate from bats in Chinese caves, which we had a good reason to want to know more about, given SARS and MERS that had come out of there.

And so, we basically had those criteria attached to the grant. And of course, the amount of money that we were providing to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, I’m sure, was a tiny fraction of their total funding. And we had no control over what else they were doing with those funds. That’s another thing we’d like to know more about, and an investigation might potentially tell us.

Collins also admitted that the Chinese Communist Party is involved in the Wuhan lab, but played down their influence. They had to know what the National Pulse reporter easily discovered — the lab is radically committed to the communist party agenda (see below).

When asked if the NIH would collaborate with other human rights abusers and tyrannies such as North Korea, Dr. Collins replied, “Probably not.” He then said:

I think you’re demonizing the Wuhan Institute of Virology as it is pure and simple an instrument of the Chinese Communist Party. There are certainly connections there, but let’s be clear.

There are scientists working in that institute who are amongst the best in the world in terms of understanding virology. And many of those folks have had long-term relationships with others in other countries, including the United States, with a lot of respect, a lot of shared information.

I don’t think we should just basically say well because they’re in that country, they’re evil. I think you’re going too far with that one. Science is not…

This contradicts claims by Dr. Anthony Fauci that the NIH and NIAID did not collaborate with the Wuhan lab on gain-of-function research.

These scientists appear to be very naïve when it comes to the CCP.

THE WUHAN LAB DEPUTY DIRECTOR TOLD NIH THERE WERE NO REGS ON GAIN-OF-FUNCTION

National Pulse reporter Natalie Winters contradicts Collins. She has archived documents showing that the scientists take the party oath, take weekend trips to revolutionary museums, and host events boosting party spirit. They do communist study sessions. The Wuhan lab says they will implement the agenda of the Communist Party without compromise.

In 2011, the Wuhan lab deputy director spoke at an event at the NIH about what policy should be about dual-use research, the type of research that causes pandemics. Dual-use includes gain-of-function research.

NIH staff were in attendance and this deputy director continually told them there were no regulations on dual-use research.

These are the people Collins and Fauci claim are very trustworthy.

Watch:

Fauci didn’t do well during this interview. He thinks we’re not talking about the CCP or the military when we talk about the lab:

