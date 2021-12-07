AOC & Her Comrades Are Destroying Our System of Justice

















Communista Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York dismissed the smash-and-grab crime wave gripping the country as a hoax by the Right.

In an interview with The Washington Times last week, Cortez said, “A lot of these allegations of organized retail theft are not actually panning out.”

“I believe it’s a Walgreens in California cited it, but the data didn’t back it up,” she continued.

Cortez was referencing a smash and grab where four people broke into a Bay Area Walgreens wielding hammers. Once inside, they grabbed $2,400 worth of cosmetics and other merchandise, as reported by Latest News.

To her, that isn’t evidence.

Meanwhile, Walgreens closed about 15 stores because of all the thefts.

RAMPANT THEFT

San Fran and LA allow shoplifting up to $950 without penalty which has set off rampant theft by individuals and crime rings.

In a statement to The Washington Times, Walgreens noted that “organized retail crime is one of the top challenges” the company is attempting to deal with. It “has evolved beyond shoplifting and petty theft to the sale of stolen and counterfeit goods online.”

In response to AOC’s remarks, Jason Brewer, senior executive vice president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association told the The Washington Times, “Respectfully, the Congresswoman has no idea what she is talking about. Both the data and stack of video evidence makes fairly clear that this is a growing problem in need of solutions. If she is not concerned with organized theft and increasingly violent attacks on retail employees, she should just say that.”

Cortez is mindlessly aiding and abetting criminals with her lunatic ideas.

It’s not only AOC since it’s happening in many blue cities. It will soon grow worse in New York City. The new DA doesn’t believe in prosecuting shoplifting and wants bail ended.

A SUPERMARKET ABOUT TO GO UNDER

Having already cut hours because of rampant shoplifting, the Safeway in San Francisco’s Castro District has installed new security measures to deter thieves.

They have added security gates and barriers at the entrance.

An automatic gate closes after each person to make it harder for thieves to make a run for it. Safeway also added poles to its shopping carts to make them difficult to remove from the store.

In a statement to KPIX, Safeway said:

“Like other local businesses, we are working on ways to curtail escalating theft to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and to foster a welcoming environment for our customers. Their safety remains our top priority. These long-planned security improvements were implemented with those goals in mind.”

Craig Lally, president of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, told Fox News, “When society removes accountability for bad behavior, criminals get emboldened to commit more crimes, drug addicts thumb their noses at mandatory treatment and vandalism and petty theft turn into riotous looting and murder.”

It’s all because of leftists. They made shoplifting a misdemeanor without repercussions. There is no accountability and crime will continue to worsen.

The communistas are doing this deliberately to destroy our justice system and our way of life to pave the way for their Utopia. They have no idea what they are doing, really.

