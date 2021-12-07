Federal Judge Blocks Biden Regime’s Vax Mandate for Contractors

















A federal judge dealt a crucial blow to the Biden Regime by granting a temporary injunction against the vaccine mandate for independent contractors.

“US federal judge sides with Attorney General Wilson and blocks Biden’s vaccine requirement for federal contractors,” Disclose reported.

“A federal judge on Tuesday has again sided with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and blocked a Biden Administration mandate that would require employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” News 2 in Charleston reported.

“The judge granted a preliminary injunction which will prohibit the government from enforcing any such mandate, now the third time federal judges have sided with Attorney General Wilson and blocked enforcement of Biden Administration vaccine requirements,” the report added.

Biden knows most of his mandates are illegal but he also knows he can force corporations to mandate the vaccines with a simple threat.

