AOC, Omar, Tlaib Stage Arrests & Fake Handcuffing

Hard-Left people routinely use photo-op arrests for publicity. That is what House Democrats, including AOC, did yesterday to advertise their anger over the Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade. They even faked handcuffing. These people are very unserious. Our nation is unserious.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and other members of the House were arrested. In addition to AOC, Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Alma Adams (D-NC) were arrested. They are all radical leftists.

The Capitol Police confirmed 34 arrests.

These people are complete frauds, and the arrest was for a show like their televised Jan. 6 show trial. They should sit down and figure out how they can save the economy instead of parading around playing arrest. This isn’t 1964, and Roe isn’t a civil rights issue.

Ilhan Omar and AOC even faked being handcuffed.

Instead of working, they pretended to fight for a fake constitutional right. They are taken away by the strong arm of the law. They are worse at acting than they are at serving the public. Who would have thought that?

Attendees screamed, “Impeach Clarence Thomas” and “What about term limits?” They are the usual left-wing actors, perhaps paid.

Another productive day in congress for the legislative majority. https://t.co/LrOKBKgQJi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2022

Here’s AOC with her handcuff fake.

She’s pretending to be handcuffed ROFL https://t.co/fbZRlRu6Vt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2022

Omar tweeted, “Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court. I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!” What she’s doing is staging publicity stunts.

Dummy:

Related