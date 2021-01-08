AOC: protests should make people ‘uncomfortable’

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s communications director asked Twitter to bar users from sharing one of the New York congresswoman’s previous tweets in support of protests that make people ‘uncomfortable,’ saying it was being used as ‘misinfo,'” The Federalist reported.

AOC’s communications director said that right-wing accounts are taking her last tweet from “an old thread on the defund movement” [it was a month ago], and “twisting it to imply AOC supports violence like what’s happening at the Capitol.”

She wants the misinformation to stop.

Uh, duh, it’s exactly what she said.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable. Activists take that discomfort w/the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes…To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable…that’s the point.”

She also said, “The thing that critics of activists don’t get is that they tried playing the “polite language” policy game and all it did was make them easier to ignore. It wasn’t until they made folks uncomfortable that there was traction to do ANYTHING even if it wasn’t their full demands.”

.@AOC’s Comms Director here. Right-wing accounts are taking the last tweet from this old thread on the ‘defund’ mvmnt & twisting it to imply AOC supports violence like what’s happening at the Capitol. We asked @Twitter to stop the misinfo, but as we wait, you can help with a RT. https://t.co/BCiUco2H3l — Lauren Hitt (@LaurenHitt) January 6, 2021

