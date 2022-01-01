Dr. McCullough Says Vaccines Will Cause More Deaths Than COV

Yesterday, 99.99% of Americans did not die from COVID!

PETER A. McCULLOUGH, MD, MPH, FACC, FCCP, FAHA, FNKF, FNLA, FCRSA

In another interview, famed Dr. Peter McCullough told Bret Weinstein that Pfizer will cause more deaths than COVID did. [The spike proteins stay in the body for 15 months and can travel to the brain, heart, all organs0

The least vaccinated places have the least incidence of COVID.

He said it usually takes 17 years to bring these vaccines to market.

Elsevier took down his paper with Jessica Rose and he will sue. It’s “torturous interference in the business of academic medicine.”

This is the full video that youtube took down. Host Bret Weinstein said it is an apocalyptic failure to remove this product. He added that we are turning civilization upside down with mandates against any who try to protect themselves. Dr. McCullough said the number of those who have died from the vaccine is unacceptable.

While children may recover from myocarditis and pericarditis, the spike protein is the danger, and there is a long-term risk. The rate of things going wrong in the future for these children is 13% for this population. There shouldn’t be one case of myocarditis and there are 11,000.

