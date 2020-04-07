Prominent Dem endorses Biden, pushes for black woman VP

Far-left Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, a former Civil Rights leader and icon endorsed senile Joe’s presidential campaign on Tuesday. This is another prominent and influential black leader in Biden’s camp. James Clyburn has already come out in support. Lewis also has a powerful request for Joe Biden.

“We need his leadership now more than ever before,” Lewis said.

Yikes. Biden said only two weeks ago continued that it was xenophobic to shut down China travel. His so-called plan to recover from the virus is President Trump’s plan. Biden plagiarized.

Most of the time, it’s hard to know what Biden is even trying to say.

Even a prominent man can be wrong and he is wrong. However, he will always vote left, no matter who the candidate is and Biden is seen as the favorite to win over Bernie Sanders.

THE RUNNING MATE

Lewis is pushing Biden to select a woman of color as his running mate.

We just had a black president, why is this so important? Shouldn’t he select the best candidate, who might be a black woman? Lewis would probably push for his fellow Georgian, very far left Stacey Abrams. But she might be too busy as the fake governor of Georgia.

“I think Vice President Biden should look around — it would be good to have a woman of color,” Lewis told reporters on a call when asked.

“It would be good to have a woman that looks like the rest of America: smart, gifted, a fighter, a warrior,” Lewis said, noting a woman of any race would be a good choice, “I think the time has long passed to make the White House look like the whole of America.”

If he’s talking about Stacey Abrams, God help us.

Lewis, 80, announced in December he had been diagnosed with Stage Four pancreatic cancer. “I have a few health problems now but I hope they will not be with me forever,” Lewis said, He added that he plans to campaign for Biden. “We need his voice and we need his leadership now more than ever before.”

Younger black voters like Bernie Sanders, but this endorsement might sway them. He’s a hero.

We wish him well but don’t like his taste in politicians.