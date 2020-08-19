AOC seconds Bernie’s nomination for President

AOC summed up the goals of the Democrat Party last night

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke for under two minutes during the roll call on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. At the end of her address, she seconded the nomination of Bernie Sanders for president.

People were understandably confused. Ocasio-Cortez and multiple journalists and media outlets said that the nomination is a formality for any candidate who passes a threshold of delegates at the convention.

That is utter nonsense. O-Cortez never mentioned Joe Biden. Is that also standard practice? She clearly nominated Bernie Sanders because she does not support Joe Biden except as a placeholder.

During her address, she promised all things to the PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES. She didn’t say citizens or Americans, but everyone who wanders into the country.

AOC SUPPORTS MASSIVE WEALTH REDISTRIBUTION TO THE WORLD

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez began her brief, pre-recorded comments by promoting the social justice movement. This is the movement currently ravaging our cities. The movement is the weaponization of violence and destruction to get their way.

The Transcript

“Good evening, ​Bienvenidos​, and thank you to everyone here today endeavoring towards a better, more just future for our country and our world.”

“In fidelity and gratitude to a mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights, living wages (UBI – communism), (free) health care, (free) college, and labor rights for ALL PEOPLE IN THE UNITED STATES.” The movement, she says, “strives to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia. And to propose and build reimagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past. A movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many and who organized a historic grassroots campaign to reclaim our democracy.” [Emphasis mine]

“In a time when people in the United States are looking for deep, systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment, and a lack of health care, and ​espíritu del pueblo​ and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America.”

This Is the Party of Bernie Sanders

Her speech was short. She didn’t even get to the elimination of all fossil fuels, one of her primary goals.

Ocasio-Cortez has put forth the extremely radical Green New Deal to end all use of fossil fuels and overturn capitalism.

This is straight-up communism. We should call it what it is. No economic system has given so much to so many people as capitalism. And no system destroys the middle class faster than statism.

She wants to take us to Venezuelan economic wealth redistribution where the middle class has been transformed into the poorer class.

Sandy Cortez, as she was known in school, promised ALL PEOPLE IN THIS COUNTRY (illegal aliens) all of our benefits — and more than the country can offer — as our debt goes over the cliff. Americans can’t afford to provide much of what she enumerated for their own families now.

Comrade Cortez rejects and hates the USA.

This is the promise of the Democrat Party — the final transformation, wealth redistribution, and poverty for all.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised the progressive movement while endorsing Bernie Sanders at the Democratic convention. She did not mention Joe Biden's name in her 90-second speech, but later on Twitter, she congratulated Biden on his nomination.

DNC Speaker Explains

Democrat convention speaker Ashley Nicole McCray advocated for the "destruction of capitalism"