Unbelievable Goodyear slide leaked! What employees can & can’t support

WIBW-13 is reporting they were notified by a Goodyear employee that the company has implemented a new policy that is unequal and unjust.

An employee gave the station a photo of a slide introduced during a diversity training exercise. It shows what is acceptable and what isn’t acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.

The slide is titled, “Zero Tolerance.” Underneath are two columns — acceptable and unacceptable.

Acceptable — Black Lives Matter and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride.

Unacceptable — Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA attire, Political Affiliated slogans or material.

The Marxist left has politicized Black Lives Matter and LGBT. They are political movements.

Joanne Chesimard, a communist, a domestic terrorist, a cop killer inspires the BLM movement. She is also on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. The three leaders of BLM are Marxist-trained. And America-hater George Soros funds the organization. Most of the money donated to BLM goes to the three ladies in charge and their ‘consultants.’

An area manager presented the slide at the Topeka plant. That is according to the employee who took the photo of the slide. The manager says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio.

The employee calls it “discrimination.”

Goodyear sells tires to the police. Keep that in mind. Goodyear will tolerate a group advocating for the destruction of property, taking other people’s belongings as a form of reparations, killing or maiming of police officers, beating up innocent people, opening our borders, and transforming our society into Venezuela.

Goodyear did not answer questions about the slide when the station reached out to them. Instead, they have this posted:

“Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

Goodyear Subsidiaries FYI