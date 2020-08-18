Biden declines interviews with MSM, goes with Cardi B instead

Joe Biden had trouble getting through an interview with Cardi B as he was trying to be cool and appealing to minorities. He won’t come out of the basement to do interviews, not even with Dem-friendly Chris Wallace.

Watch:

This clown won’t do a real interview in the middle of a presidential election, not one legitimate real press conference. This is the best he can offer? https://t.co/E3Ny8MBprv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 18, 2020

I don’t know if this person is right but it’s interesting:

Joe Biden couldn’t even get through an interview with Cardi B without it being edited… Watch how the lighting and frame changes 3 times throughout this clip of one answer👀 pic.twitter.com/qEAF8KxLhw — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 17, 2020

FLASHBACK! CARDI B WANTS TO “EDUCATE Y’ALL”

Cardi B is the rapper who used to drug and steal money from men, but, it’s okay as she explained, she needed the money. She releases songs about her genitalia being “wet” & openly despises white people.

She now wants to “educate y’all” as she calls Trump supporters “crazy asses” and “n’s” and she wants to get the “n” President “out of the House.” Cardi B thinks they could get all the artists together and plan how to get off the ‘n’s’.

Cardi B was a Bernie fan and now she’s a Biden fan. That is not surprising since they have the same platform for the most part. Even the NY Times noticed that.

Wow, if this isn’t considered racist or disgusting, talk about #DoubleStandards . #CardiB referring to trump supporters (black/Latin/white/etc) as N-word and calling trump the N- word. #TrumpIsARacistRat #TrumpDerangementSyndrome pic.twitter.com/AnVynSzEYf — TheLatinRepublican (@erick66016897) July 30, 2019