Biden declines interviews with MSM, goes with Cardi B instead

M. Dowling
Joe Biden had trouble getting through an interview with Cardi B as he was trying to be cool and appealing to minorities. He won’t come out of the basement to do interviews, not even with Dem-friendly Chris Wallace.

Watch:

I don’t know if this person is right but it’s interesting:

FLASHBACK! CARDI B WANTS TO “EDUCATE Y’ALL”

Cardi B is the rapper who used to drug and steal money from men, but, it’s okay as she explained, she needed the money. She releases songs about her genitalia being “wet” & openly despises white people.

She now wants to “educate y’all” as she calls Trump supporters “crazy asses” and “n’s” and she wants to get the “n” President “out of the House.” Cardi B thinks they could get all the artists together and plan how to get off the ‘n’s’.

Cardi B was a Bernie fan and now she’s a Biden fan. That is not surprising since they have the same platform for the most part. Even the NY Times noticed that.

