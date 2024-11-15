Dana Bash’s Ex-Husband Considers Committing Treason

Following the CNN article stating that the military discussed a possible junta – treason – if they didn’t agree with Trump’s actions, Dana Bash’s husband, Jeremy, pushed the same idea.

Jeremy is one of the 51 intelligence liars who signed the letter claiming the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation. He is a former CIA and DOD operative under Barack Obama.

In the clip below, Bash makes the same claim that the Department of Defense did in the CNN article—they must disobey illegal orders. The CNN article said it is illegal if Trump fires any of them, which is lawful.

Bash seems to think intelligence is the fourth branch of government. In this clip, he talks about committing treason if people don’t like what Donald Trump does.

Jeremy Bash could be tried for treason for what he said, but we don’t have anyone to enforce the law except Merrick Garland.

Wow. Jeremy Bash, 1 of the 51 intelligence officials who signed the letter claiming Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation, is now suggesting uniformed military and CIA should disobey direct orders from their Commander-in-Chief, Donald Trump. This traitor is panicking HARD. pic.twitter.com/hytDuXmjLE — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) November 12, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email