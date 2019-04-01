AOC Strategist Says capitalism is fringe, socialism’s mainstream

Waleed Shahid, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former staffer, and strategist wants you to believe that capitalism is fringe and socialism is mainstream. We are now talking Joseph Goebbels-level propaganda.

“I think Bernie Sanders really opened the window for debate on democratic socialism in this country, so it’s not as fringe as we might think,” Shahid insisted. “In fact, what’s actually becoming fringe if you call yourself a capitalist openly.”

In this clip, an acolyte describes her as a cross between [communist] Bernie Sanders and rapper Cardi B [who recently confessed that as a stripper she drugged and robbed men].

SHE’S SO DEEP

They are trying to sell us on the idea that she ran because “she felt the burden of the world on her shoulders.”

“She was just one of those people that had a spark to do something,” Waleed said. “She felt the burden of the world on her shoulders where she felt like if not me, who?”

Nice try, but few will believe O-Cortez ever had a thought deeper than what she was going to wear in the morning.

HER POLITICS IS MAINSTREAM, IT’S ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS

AOC, as she likes to be called, and her handlers are trying to downplay her extreme politics. The Green New Deal she espouses is a complete socialist takeover of ever sector of society and includes, turning energy, health, transportation, privately-owned facilities, everything, to a centralized government.

It’s silly to call Cortez a socialist. She’s a communist and most socialists are. There’s a hair’s difference between them and socialism leads to communism eventually. Human rights mean nothing to these people. Identity politics is merely a tool they use.

THE DEFINITION OF OUR NEW DEMOCRACY AS DEMS ENVISION IT

In case you doubt me, listen to Waleed’s definition of “democracy.” It is what he wants for all of us.

Let this be known — we are all proud capitalists at the Sentinel!