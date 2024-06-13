Judge Stops Michigan’s Unconstitutional Voting Rule

Michigan State Judge Christopher Yates ruled against the Democrat Secretary of State in the case of her 2023 election manual. She provided guidance for signature verification of absentee ballot applications and envelopes.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wanted local election officials to just assume a signature on a ballot had an “initial presumption of validity.” The judge has ruled that guidance unconstitutional.

Clearly, she knew all along that was ridiculous. But she won’t be held accountable and they won didn’t they?

This is Secretary of State Benson‘s third lost court case over voting rules.

Michigan didn’t even certify their voting machines. Democrats will pull every trick to make certain our elections are unsecured.

And here it is, According to Michigan State law, all 83 Counties in MI failed to certify their voting machines for the Nov 3, 2020 Insurrection, including Eric Coomer. meaning Gretchen Whitmer, Jocelyn Benson, Mitch McConnell and Michael Judas Pence belong in prison 1 pic.twitter.com/tN33bAo9r5 — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) January 25, 2024

