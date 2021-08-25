AOC wants at least 200,000 anonymous Afghans in the US

















In an interview with The Independent, Ocasio-Cortez urged Biden to set a floor of 200,000 visas for Afghans to be evacuated from Afghanistan and brought to the U.S. for permanent resettlement and US citizenship.

That is nearly 5% of the Afghan population.

We have no way of vetting them. It’s not possible.

“I believe we need to move and the administration needs to move as quickly as possible and as expansively as possible ensuring that we are raising the amount of refugee visas to whatever amount is necessary,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent.

“I would say the rock bottom is 200,000, but I think it should be whatever is necessary,” she continued. “And that needs to be expedited as soon as possible.”

According to the report, Biden confirmed that up to 65,000 are eligible for resettlement as of now, though the number continues to rise.

It’s over 77,000 since her interview.

Related















