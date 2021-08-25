Rescue plane went out empty because of the US

















A rescue plane went out almost empty because of Taliban checkpoints and US bureaucracy. The checkpoints are the US’s fault also.

A 345-seat chartered plane to evacuate Afghans leaves Kabul empty today because they couldn't get through Taliban checkpoints and US military gates at airport.

Crushing.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/sgzbuDbWSv — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) August 25, 2021

MORE KABUL INFO

Rep. Mike Waltz came out of a briefing to tell Hannity on his radio show that the administration is giving us happy talk while the opposite is happening.

The administration is claiming Americans are getting through checkpoints when the truth is most are not getting through.

The representative said the administration’s only strategy is to beg the Taliban to let Americans through. They will not threaten the Taliban.

Special forces are ready to rescue people but the administration won’t let them.

By the way, the CIA did pull out six weeks ago, leaving the people to fend for themselves.

Secretary of State Blinken abandoned his own employees in Kabul. Some who tried to get on helicopters were rejected as the Embassy was evacuated.

He lied today and said the Taliban will let Americans and supporters leave after August 31st.

NEW – 2 Afghans who worked at the 🇺🇸 @USEmbassyKabul and hold "Unescorted" Passes, were not evacuated from the Embassy Compound last week. Both have been unable to reach Kabul Airport despite having the correct paperwork. The @StateDept has offered them no assistance. — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 25, 2021

Blinken is lying his butt off.

All manner of terrorist is gathering in Afghanistan.

🇺🇸 Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says Taliban will allow U.S. citizens and at risk Afghans to leave after August 31st. Currently, at risk Afghans cannot reach the airport.https://t.co/MEWJjr0Q3t — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 25, 2021

ISIS-K is threatening suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. Let’s be clear, ISIS-K is ISIS is AL QAEDA is TALIBAN. They will all cut your head off without one bit of remorse.

Risk of ISIS-K using a Car or Suicide bomb again 🇺🇸 or 🇬🇧 forces at Kabul Airport on #Afghanistan has increased say British Defence Sources.https://t.co/1Ia8aOM8Qa — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 25, 2021

This tragedy will continue daily no matter how many lies our administration tells.

After August 31 there will be two dominant images. First, desperate Afghans posting the immediate threats to their safety on social media (but the internet might be turned off). Second the Taliban entering the American embassy. How much did it cost, one billion? — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) August 25, 2021

Related















