AOC wants reparations for racist COVID, rails about our “brutal, barbarian society”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a hard-left representative, thinks we live in a “brutal, barbarian society” for the “vast majority of working-class Americans.” She thinks we’re in Venezuela apparently.

Her views are inexplicable when you consider her rise to power from simply tending bar with no expertise of any kind. She should be grateful to this country, but she isn’t and wants to change it dramatically.

All of her views are very extreme and communistic. Everyone is entitled to everything for free as a human right in her world.

.@AOC: The United States is a “brutal, barbarian society” for “the vast majority of working-class Americans” pic.twitter.com/RFhb0V9yA1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 4, 2020

AOC, as she is called, sees COVID deaths as racist.

It is true that there has been some imbalance against minorities in a crisis, but in no way is it as she described.

Reparations are ridiculous, but that is what she wants.

COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities. Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions. Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020

AOC is a very unhelpful member of Congress.