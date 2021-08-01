AOC’s Maoist Red Guard at Taxpayer Expense (video)

















On the Journal Editorial Report Saturday, editor Paul Gigot spoke with Dan Henninger, the Wall Street Journal editorial page director, and editorial page writer Jillian Melchior. They discussed the new Civilian Climate Corp for Jobs and Justice promoted by Rep. Sandy Cortez, aka Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC. Henninger describes it as mimicking the Red Guard (watch the clip below).

The Corp will get at least one-point-five billion dollars from the 3.5 trillion-plus reconciliation bill. Employees will get $15 an hour, free healthcare, and other benefits, including $25,000 a year for college.

Allegedly, these untrained workers will do what trained FEMA workers already do — go into fires, flood areas, and other disasters. In addition, they will have a strong climate activism component — lobbying governments to move toward their far-left climate goals. They will also engage in propaganda.

The Corp will push out the old and tear down our history. Expect Antifa, illegal aliens, and Black Lives Matter to get in on this.

Henninger sees it echoing the Maoist Red Guard

The Red Guard was a mass student-led paramilitary social movement mobilized and guided by Chairman Mao Zedong in 1966 through 1967, during the first phase of the Chinese Cultural Revolution, which he had instituted.

According to a Red Guard leader, the movement’s aims were as follows:

Chairman Mao has defined our future as an armed revolutionary youth organization… So if Chairman Mao is our Red-Commander-in-Chief and we are his Red Guards, who can stop us? First, we will make China Maoist from the inside out and then we will help the working people of other countries make the world red…and then the whole universe.

Despite being met with resistance early on, the Red Guards received personal support from Mao, and the movement rapidly grew.

The movement in Beijing culminated during the “Red August” of 1966, which later spread to other areas in mainland China.

Mao made use of the group as propaganda and to accomplish goals such as seizing power and destroying symbols of China’s pre-communist past (“Four Olds”), including ancient artifacts and gravesites of notable Chinese figures.

Moreover, the government was very permissive of the Red Guards and even allowed the Red Guards to inflict bodily harm on people viewed as dissidents.

